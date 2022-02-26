American International Group Inc. Has $15.86 Million Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $15,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Penumbra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,654,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Penumbra by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $915,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

NYSE PEN opened at $222.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.97 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $193.62 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.65 and its 200-day moving average is $256.66.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

