Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 45,000 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 12.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOS. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

