American International Group Inc. Sells 2,836 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $16,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after buying an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,787,000 after buying an additional 152,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,165,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,587,000 after buying an additional 112,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,517,000 after buying an additional 196,183 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $180.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.44. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

