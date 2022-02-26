American International Group Inc. Buys 80,878 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,878 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $16,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,638,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,136,000 after purchasing an additional 458,867 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $113.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

