American International Group Inc. Has $17.39 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after buying an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after buying an additional 1,133,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after buying an additional 1,122,616 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after buying an additional 536,177 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,973,000 after buying an additional 315,699 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

