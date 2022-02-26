Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.73, for a total value of $3,044,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,940 shares of company stock valued at $18,501,815 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $157.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.