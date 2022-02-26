American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $207.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.40. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

