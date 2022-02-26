Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 269,174 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,542,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 269,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $378,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Aptiv stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $125.56 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.24 and its 200 day moving average is $157.21.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

