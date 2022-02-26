Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 124,244 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,015,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $395,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Humana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Humana by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Humana by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $432.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

