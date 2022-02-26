Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 353,122 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,424,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 353,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $416,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F opened at $17.83 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.