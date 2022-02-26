Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

AMP opened at $302.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.38 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.53.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

