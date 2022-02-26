Thunder Token Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.14 million and $20.03 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.14 or 0.00240354 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

