Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Eversource Energy stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,039,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.
In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
