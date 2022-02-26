Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,039,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

