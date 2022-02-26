6,440 Shares in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.86.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

