Anoncoin (ANC) Achieves Market Cap of $111,719.19

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Anoncoin has a market cap of $111,719.19 and $91.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

