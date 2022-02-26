KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

KREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

Shares of KREF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. 577,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,605. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 465.17, a current ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,263,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,296,000 after purchasing an additional 705,190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

