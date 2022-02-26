Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 600.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 133,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 114,630 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 171.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 126.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $24.96 on Friday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMAB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.66.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

