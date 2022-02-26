Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,892 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,325,000 after acquiring an additional 198,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after acquiring an additional 147,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NOG opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.03%.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

