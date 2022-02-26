Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.98 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.550-$8.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $190.43. 85,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $163.17 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kadant by 52.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Kadant by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kadant by 32.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant (Get Rating)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.