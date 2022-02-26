Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in DexCom by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $411.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 265.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $456.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,404 shares of company stock worth $16,424,755. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

