Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $187.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.06.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.