Homrich & Berg Purchases 23 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Tesla stock opened at $809.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $813.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $966.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $919.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock worth $1,770,791,772. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

