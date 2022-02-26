Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Announce -$2.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) to post ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.05). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($3.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($8.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.97) to ($7.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($9.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.10) to ($6.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.80.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.52. 240,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,954. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.