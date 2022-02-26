Homrich & Berg Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $1,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $920,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,864.63 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,145.16 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,982.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,824.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.50.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

