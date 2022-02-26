Homrich & Berg Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.21.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $124.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.37. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

