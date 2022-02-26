Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,033,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $243.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.50 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

