Centiva Capital LP Buys 1,125 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,027,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,264,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,795 shares of company stock worth $20,813,293. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $279.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

