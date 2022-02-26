Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.080-$3.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 1,750,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,943. Tronox has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 25.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

