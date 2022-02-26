7,341 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

