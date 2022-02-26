Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

BTI opened at $45.18 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

