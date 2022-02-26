Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,320 The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOE opened at $53.50 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $55.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

