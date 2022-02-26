Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 84,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

