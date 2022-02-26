Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Position Decreased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Insulet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD opened at $262.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.48.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PODD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

