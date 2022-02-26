Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $325.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.50 million and the highest is $388.22 million. Walker & Dunlop reported sales of $224.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Shares of WD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,739,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,326 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,322,000 after acquiring an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walker & Dunlop (WD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.