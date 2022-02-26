Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $276,000 in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $202.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,106 shares of company stock worth $2,408,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

