Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 509 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 445,175 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

