16,146 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Bought by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Mattel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Mattel by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Mattel by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAT. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

