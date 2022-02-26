Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 83.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

