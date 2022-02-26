1,742 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,742 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 379.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $227.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $439,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total value of $2,408,248.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,618. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

