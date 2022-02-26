Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $394,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,664,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,839,000 after purchasing an additional 206,465 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,844,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after acquiring an additional 461,118 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 106,575 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,617,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,377,000 after acquiring an additional 177,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,554,000 after acquiring an additional 223,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of UA opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

