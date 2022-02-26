National Pension Service Decreases Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $35,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 8.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $183.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

