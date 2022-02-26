Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,067,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

