Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth approximately $665,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 39.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,044,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,430,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 20.9% in the third quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 735,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,178,000 after acquiring an additional 127,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $67.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

