Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 347,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $39,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $137,835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 620,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $62,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.98.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 626,197 shares of company stock worth $76,355,719 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $109.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of -156.10 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.01.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

