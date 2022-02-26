Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $347,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 86.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKG opened at $149.62 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day moving average of $139.97.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

