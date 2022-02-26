National Pension Service Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,987 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $39,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle stock opened at $191.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 179.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.76 and its 200 day moving average is $235.26.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

