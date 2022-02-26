Brokerages Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Price Target at $183.76

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.76.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
NYSE COF traded up $5.82 on Wednesday, reaching $153.59. 2,019,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,903. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $116.67 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
