Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.13.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.