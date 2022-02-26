Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.520-$-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.39 million.Matterport also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.130 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.96.

MTTR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,907,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,944,653. Matterport has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth $34,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $582,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

