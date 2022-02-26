Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.520-$-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.39 million.Matterport also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.130 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.96.

MTTR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,907,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,944,653. Matterport has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth $34,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $582,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.