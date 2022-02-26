Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Crocs accounts for about 11.0% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Crocs worth $20,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

CROX stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

